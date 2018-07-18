President hailed for preaching peace

Andrew Muvishi Herald Reporter

The Christian Community Police Network (CCPN), a group comprising the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and different churches, has applauded President Mnangagwa and the Government for preaching and ensuring that peace prevails during this pre-election period.

Speaking at the thanksgiving prayer for peace during the pre-and-post election period yesterday in Harare, Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere said the commitment to peace by the President Mnangagwa cannot be over emphasised.

“In this regard, the church comes handy in restoring good moral values as it preaches love, peace and unity, thereby complimenting the constitutional mandate of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as enshrined in Section 219(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, ” he said.

“Section 219(1) states that there is a Police Service, which is responsible for: detecting, investigating and preventing crime, preserving the internal security of Zimbabwe, protecting and securing the lives and property of the people, maintaining law and order and upholding the Constitution and enforcing the law without fear and favour.”

“We, therefore, call upon all peace-loving Zimbabweans to continue partnering the police in ensuring that there is peace and development in our nation so that they get on with their daily chores unhindered.”

“He applauded President Mnangagwa for preaching and preserving peace, which he said was the foundation for development and the cornerstone of success and prosperity.

“Let us not take the peace we are currently enjoying for granted, for instance our children are going to school safely, we freely conduct our businesses, churches freely gather for worship. Let us applaud President Mnangagwa for ensuring that there is peace,” he said.

He condemned the attack at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, which left two people dead and 47 others injured.

“It is disheartening to note that some malcontents have taken it upon themselves to destabilise the prevailing peace within some areas. In this regard, reference is being made to the recent bombing at White City Stadium in Bulawayo,” he said.