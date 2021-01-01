President goes on annual leave

Herald Reporter

THE President will from today start his annual leave with his deputies — Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga — set to take turns as acting President until his return to work on February 2.

“We wish to advise the Nation that HE, President Mnangagwa, will be taking his holiday break from January 1, 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021.

“Hon VP Mohadi will be acting President from 1 January to 14 January 2021. Hon VP, Dr CGDN Chiwenga from 15 Jan to February 2021,” the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said in a statement.