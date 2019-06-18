. . . President gets praise for maintaining peace

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE son of late Pan Africanist and founding member of the December 12 Movement, Cde Coltrane Chimurenga, has commended President Mnangagwa for maintaining peace in the country despite foreign infiltration through civic society organisations.

In an interview in Harare, Cde Camillo Simms said the country was in safe hands under President Mnangagwa.

“There is no better way of safeguarding the country’s legacy than maintaining a peaceful environment, which is a safe destination for investment. People are moving freely doing their business without fear. Yes, they might be some economic challenges, but they will come to pass. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country which needs to be protected despite some foreign influence especially from hostile nations such as the United States of America and her allies,” said Cde Simms.

My father taught me about the history of Zimbabwe during and after independence, while I was still young.

“We understand there are some opposition parties who are being sponsored by some former colonisers as a way of spearheading regime change agenda.

“Some opposition parties should be wary of the white community that wants to maintain supremacy, while taking black people as an inferior race. These whites will use all means possible to ensure they destabilise the peace that exists in the country.

“They will use all means possible to ensure black people fight against each other.

“Zimbabweans should remain united and defend any infiltration from United States of America and her allies,” he said.

He called for the immediate removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“The sanctions imposed on the country have a negative impact to the country’s economy.

“No country under sanctions will develop to its expectations.

“The USA and her allies imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe to ensure it is ungovernable hence forcing the people to demonstrate against the country’s leadership, so that they appoint their puppets to leadership positions,” he said.

Cde Simms called upon Zimbabwean youth to take a leaf from the selfless cadres who sacrificed their lives to fight for the emancipation of black people.

“Zimbabwean youth should be proud of their rich history, which was brought through the immense sacrifice made by the gallant sons and daughters of this country. There is no country without history. Zimbabweans should understand their background and keep the legacy of those who fought for this country,” he said.

He hailed the President for recognising the role played by his father during and after the liberation struggle for the emancipation of the black people.

The Simms family was in the country for the burial of their father Cde Simms Coltrane Chimurenga who was laid to rest at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre last week.