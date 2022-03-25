President expected in Mozambique next month

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Representatives from Zimbabwe and Mozambique met in Harare yesterday for the mid-term review meeting of the 12th session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) ahead of President Mnangagwa’s expected State-visit to Mozambique early next month.

The two republics enjoy excellent relations dating back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and the respective leaders have since elevated bilateral cooperation from a Joint Commission to a BiNational Commission – where collaboration is at a presidential level.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador James Manzou, co-chair of the mid-term review session opened yesterday’s mid-term review meeting.

“I am pleased, Co-Chair, that consultations between our two Ministries were successful in bringing the MTR (mid-term review) meeting forward, from its scheduled period in the second quarter of 2022.

“The rescheduling of the MTR meeting was necessitated by our collective need to prepare for the impending State Visit to Mozambique by His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa. The outcomes of this MTR meeting will feed into and enrich the agenda of the State Visit,” said Ambassador Manzou.

He said President Mnangagwa and President Nyusi decided to elevate bilateral cooperation from a Joint Commission to a BiNational Commission.

“That decision was an affirmation of the strategic partnership between our historically, geographically, culturally and politically connected friendly countries.

“We are, therefore, presented with a very important task to ensure that outstanding issues on the agenda of the joint commission are resolved by the time of the convening of the BNC,” said Ambassador Manzou.

“I wish, therefore, to urge our officials to ensure that we move quickly to tie up the loose ends. One of those loose ends is the finalization of the draft Agreement establishing the BI-National Commission which should be signed during the State visit.”

Ambassador Manzou noted that a lot of progress has been made in the engagements between the two countries.

Recently the Mozambican Minister of Health Armindo Tiago was in Zimbabwe where he was impressed by the transformation of the country’s health system.

“I am delighted to note that since the 12th Session of the JPCC in November 2021, and despite the restrictions brought about by Covid-19, both sides have made progress in a number of areas, which among others include the exchange of various draft MoU’s and agreements,” said Ambassador Manzou.

“One of those texts that has been exchanged as agreed during the JPCC, is the Joint Implementation matrix, which will form the basis of our discussions here today.

“Moreover, we have continued to hold meetings between our Foreign Affairs ministries and embassies within the context of diplomatic and political consultations,” said Ambassador Manzou.

Ambassador Hermenegildo Caetano, Deputy Director for Africa and the Middle East in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique and co-chair of the mid-term review session of the Zimbabwe Mozambique JPCC.

“This meeting we are having today is just a review meeting just to know where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going.

“It is also important that within two weeks His Excellency President Mnangagwa will pay a State visit to Mozambique,” said Ambassador Caetano.

He emphasised the strong relations that exist between the two countries and noted donation extended to Mozambique by President Mnagagwa of maize.