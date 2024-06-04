President donates blankets in Mashonaland West

Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises and Community Development Deputy Minister, Jennifer Mhlanga handed over 50 blankets to Makonde Christian Hospital in Mhangura on his behalf.

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

WITH temperatures continuing to drop as winter fully sets in, President Mnangagwa has donated 150 blankets to three health institutions in Makonde, Mashonaland West Province.

The 120-bed Makonde Christian Hospital that caters for over 19 000 people is run by the Church of Christ.

Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and St Ruperts also received the blankets donation.

While addressing the gathering at the hospital, Deputy Minister Mhlanga said President Mnangagwa is a listening leader who ensures that the citizenry is well taken care of.



The hospital’s board chairman, Mr James Masango, said the blankets will go a long way in addressing the hospital’s challenges.

The health institution also appealed for an ambulance.