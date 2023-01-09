President donates ambulance to Shonganiso Clinic

President donates ambulance to Shonganiso Clinic

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has donated an ambulance to Shonganiso Clinic which is part of Shonganiso Mission fulfilling his pledge following a request by Professor Rungano Zvobgo during his installation and ordination as Bishop of the African Reformed Church.

Professor Zvobgo, who is Great Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor, was anointed to lead the church by his late father Bishop Jonas Mudadirwa Zvobgo to succeed him having founded the church during the colonial era.

Speaking while receiving the ambulance at State House today, Prof Zvobgo applauded President Mnangagwa for being a man of his word.

“I am really over excited. This is one of the clear indications of Second Republic’s connectivity and connections with the generality of the people.

“This Government takes churches very seriously particularly African churches, as you know prior to independence African churches were looked down by the whites with suspicion but now we are exalted,” he said.

