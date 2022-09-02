President donates 300 computers to 10 schools

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has donated 300 computers to 10 schools in Matabeleland South Province as part of the thrust to enhance digitisation and embrace the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the education sector.

He said the computers will ensure that children were prepared for the new world that was going digital from a tender age.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing scores of Zanu PF supporters at Dulivhadzimu Stadium on Wednesday, soon after commissioning Beitbridge Border Post infrastructure built under the US$300 million.

The border and Beitbridge modernisation project that has also embraced the use of ICT facilities to enhance efficient systems are being constructed under a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) between the government and the Zimborders Consortium.

“I have brought with me 300 computers for the people of Matabeleland South,” said President Mnangagwa. “These will be distributed in 10 of the 13 constituencies.

“We are giving 30 computers per school in the selected constituency. You will note that already three constituencies have benefited from this programme.

“The programme is being done in phases until all schools have computers. So, tasked the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu to submit a list of the benefiting schools per each constituency.”

The benefiting schools include Gonjeni Primary in Umzingwane, St Joseph Secondary in Beitbridge East, Tshongwe Secondary in Matobo North, Tshazi Secondary under Insiza North, and Vugwe Secondary in Insiza South.

Others are St Sebastian Secondary in Matobo South, Siyoka Secondary under Beitbridge West, Stanmore Primary in Gwanda North and Buvuma in Gwanda South, and Dulivhadzimu Primary in Beitbridge East.

President Mnangagwa said they will be delivered as soon as possible to the benefiting schools.

“We will keep giving the schools computers until we have total coverage in all the schools,” he said.

“We are doing this because the future of our children is digital. It needs children who are well versed with the internet and computers.

“So, it doesn’t matter where the children are located, they should all have access to the same quality of education as those in the rural and urban settlements.

“We want to create scientists from our children. They must be innovators of products and services. This is what we are doing as the Second Republic.”

The Second Republic is already in an overdrive establishing state-of-the-art ICT labs in schools countrywide in a bid to renew learning methods and establish a more active collaboration of students and the simultaneous acquisition of technological knowledge.

It is understood that the move is a fulfilment of the mandate given by the President to the Ministry of Communication Technology Postal and Courier Service to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

ICT Minister, Jenfan Muswere ,recently said that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the day-to-day lives of citizens, among them school-going children.

He said the Government had responded by coming up with digital solutions such as e-learning, a solution pivoted on the ability of school-going learners to access ICT equipment and internet connectivity.

Minister Muswere said the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) identifies a digital economy as one of the pillars for the attainment of vision 2030.

The creation of a digital economy, he said, will be achieved only if there was universal access to ICTs for all citizens regardless of their location.