President declares late “Mai Karuru” liberation heroine

George Maponga in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa has declared the late prominent Masvingo former war collaborator, Cde Elizabeth Hove, a liberation heroine in recognition of the role she played in the attainment of the country’s independence.

Cde Hove, who was popularly known in the ancient city as “Mai Karuru” and is mother to former Warriors star midfielder Ovidy Karuru, succumbed to diabetes at a city hospital on Monday. She was 64.

The late ex-war collaborator will be buried at Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre today.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial secretary for Administration, Cde Brine Munyoro, confirmed the conferment of liberation heroine status on the late Cde Hove.

“We want to thank the President and Zanu PF First Secretary President ED Mnangagwa for conferring liberation heroine status on the late Cde Hove who will be buried at the Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre today in the afternoon,” said Cde Munyoro.

“Cde Hove played a very key role during the struggle for our independence where she was one of the top war collaborators, who aided the war effort against the colonial regime in Masvingo pro6,” he added.

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZLWACO) Masvingo chapter and Zanu PF Masvingo supporters’ club also hailed President Mnangagwa for honouring the late Cde Hove.