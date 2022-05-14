President consoles UAE

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He was 73.

Below is President Mnangagwa‘s message:

It was with a broken heart, grief and deep sorrow that I received the sad news of the untimely demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to convey heartfelt condolences to the leadership, Government and people of the United Arab Emirate over the irreparable loss.

I wish to convey special condolences to His Royal Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Royal Family over the passing on of his dear brother.

Today, we mourn a father figure and strategist, whose visionary leadership transformed the United Arab Emirates from a desert outpost to the global hub and jewel that it is today. His unparalleled wisdom, magnanimity and generosity touched and transformed lives, not only in the United Arab Emirates but also in distant lands, such as my own country, Zimbabwe and the world over.

Although our hearts are sore with grief, we are comforted by the fact that Sheikh Khalifa did not leave us without radar and compass. His indelible footprints will forever guide us towards the full realization of dreams and visions he shared with us.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates.

It is our sincere hope that the royal family, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nation will take solace in the awareness that our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be sorely missed.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace in the hands of the Almighty.