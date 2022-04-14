President consoles Mutsvangwa family

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has consoled the Mutsvangwa family following the death of their granddaughter Paida Nonica, who succumbed to injuries sustained from a road traffic accident.

She is set to be buried this afternoon in Harare. Paida was the granddaughter of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Zanu-PF Secretary for Information Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda conveyed the commiserations.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the entire Cabinet, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Chief Directors and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Mutsvangwa family on the tragic and untimely passing on of Paida Nonica Mutsvangwa in a road traffic accident which occurred in Selous on 10th April, 2022.”