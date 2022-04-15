President consoles Mutsvangwa family

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (left) consoles Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Christopher in Harare yesterday following the death of their granddaughter Nonica

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday consoled the Mutsvangwa family following the death of their granddaughter, Paida Nonica Mutsvangwa, who died in a road traffic accident.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga visited the Mutsvangwa residency in Harare yesterday to pay condolences on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

Paida was the granddaughter of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Zanu PF Secretary for Information Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

She was buried at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, conveyed the condolences on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the entire Cabinet, deputy chief secretaries, heads of departments, chief directors and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Mutsvangwa family on the tragic and untimely passing on of Paida Nonica Mutsvangwa in a road traffic accident which occurred in Selous on 10th April, 2022.”

Dr Sibanda said Paida was the first daughter of the couple’s eldest son, Neville, and his wife, Natsai.

He said it was particularly painful that a young and intelligent girl in the prime of a potentially bright path in life succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident, hardly a week into the school holiday.

“Without doubt, the sad occurrence brought deep sorrow to the entire Mutsvangwa family, friends and relatives as well as the head, staff and learners at Bishopslea Primary School, where Paida was an obedient and diligent pupil.

“May the bereaved family draw comfort from the knowledge that we share their grief as we pray that the Lord Almighty grants them the fortitude to remain strong as they bid farewell to a loved one. May Paida’s dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

Speaking at the Mutsvangwas Harare home yesterday, VP Chiwenga said: “We are all saddened by this, but I want to urge the family to accept the painful incident and try to move on.

“We now have to pray for her soul, so that she can watch over her family.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said his granddaughter was the epitome of determination and expressed his sorrow that her promising future had been cut short.

Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls head Mr Rick Crook also expressed sadness at the passing on of a promising student.

In a statement, ZANU PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi expressed his condolences to the Mutsvangwa family.