President consoles Khalfan family

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa last night visited the Khalfan residence in the Grange, Harare, to console the family, following the death of Harare businessman Mr Kamal Khalfan.

Mr Khalfan, the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman to Zimbabwe, died in his sleep yesterday and his remains are scheduled to be repatriated to Oman today.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and other senior Government officials.

The President spoke of his long history with Mr Khalfan whom he first met in 1980.

President Mnangagwa said together with former Cabinet Minister and now Zanu PF Politburo member, Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, they befriended Mr Khalfan who decided to relocate to Zimbabwe from Zanzibar.

“We received the news of the death of our dear brother Kamal Khalfan with deep sorrow. It was so sudden. We never heard of him being ill,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I met Kamal in 1980 and he was resident in Zanzibar. He then came over on a visit and met me and Cde Sekeramayi and we became friends.

“He then saw that this country was beautiful and decided to stay. He has been here for 44 years, and in those 44 years he has been our brother.

“Today, as we were travelling to Victoria Falls, the First Lady phoned me and said your brother has passed on. She said I am told he passed on in his sleep”.

The President assured the Khalfan family of continued support even after the life of Mr Khalfan who created strong friendships with Zimbabweans.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the Government would assist the family to have the remains of Mr Khalfan flown to Oman today as per their wish.

“The body shall be flown to Oman tomorrow (today). We still have a lot of work to do in the morning, but it’s all set.

“We will do our utmost as directed by His Excellency, the President to assist them with the paperwork because they need a death certificate and a burial order to enable them to take the body to Oman,” said Minister Kazembe.

Among his many business interests in Zimbabwe, Mr Khalfan was the director of Catercraft, a company that provides catering services at the Harare International Airport and for airlines.

He was also a philanthropist and chairman of the Republic Cup, one of the country’s most prestigious horse races.