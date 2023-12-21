President consoles Hungwe family

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga consoles Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Omega Hungwe following the death of her second son in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has consoled the Hungwe family following the death of Joshua Hungwe, the second eldest son to Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Omega Hungwe.

Joshua died of a heart-related ailment on Sunday and will be buried in Mazowe today.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga visited the family home in Dzivaresekwa, Harare yesterday to convey a condolence message from President Mnangagwa.

“President Mnangagwa is pained by the sad news, more because Joshua died without any known illness. He has sent us to come and grieve with you.

“The President is on leave and we are acting on his behalf. He sent me to come and commiserate with the Hungwe family.

“We work with Cde Hungwe in the party and she is a member of the Politburo and Central Committee.

“She is one of us and we have come here to console her, the family friends and the neighbours of Joshua.

“Let us remember all the good work of Joshua and to the family let us take care of the family he has left behind,” said Dr Chiwenga.

The Acting President was accompanied by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Reverend Paul Damasane and other senior Zanu PF officials.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa thanked Acting President Chiwenga for commiserating with the Hungwe family.

He said the national leadership always showed their human side coming down to meet people despite their social status.