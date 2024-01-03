President congratulates Tshisekedi on re-election

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will remain a true and consistent friend of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and stands ready to upscale cooperation in various areas for the mutual benefit of both peoples, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this in his congratulatory message to his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi following his re-election.

Zimbabwe and the DRC enjoy cordial relations with President-elect Tshisekedi having sent a special envoy to President Mnangagwa earlier this year to express Kinshasa’s willingness to strengthen ties with Harare.

Already, Zimbabwe exports commodities worth over US$60 million annually to the DRC, as Harare continues to utilise opportunities presented in regional markets to secure strong footprints on the continent.

Some of the commodities that are exported to the DRC include cereals, treated timber and fresh produce.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is committed to build on already existing cordial relations through increasing bilateral cooperation with the DRC.

He said Zimbabwe is also prepared to cooperate with the DRC on regional, continental and international platforms.

This is in sync with the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement agenda as well as the Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none mantra.

“As you assume the onerous responsibilities of the office, I look forward to resuming our cooperation and close personal interaction to enhance the cordial relations that happily subsist between our two fraternal countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

“I also wish to assure you of my continued readiness to work with you at the regional, continental and international levels to advance common aspirations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa congratulated his “dear brother” President Tshisekedi saying his victory is evidence that the Congolese people have confidence in his leadership.

“I am pleased to warmly congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Your re-election to the highest office is a re-affirmation of the confidence and trust that the people of the Congo have in your leadership to a more prosperous Congo.

“Let me take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency, personal good health and success in leading your great country to prosperity, as well as peace for the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Compliments of the new season! Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

According to the DRC’s election commission, President-elect Tshisekedi won the elections after securing more than 70 percent of the vote with his closest rival Mr Moise Katumbi having garnered 18 percent of the vote.

At least 18 million people representing 40 percent of the eligible voters exercised their right to vote.

Save for a few skirmishes and glitches, the DRC polls were largely peaceful.

SADC countries said they had drawn a leaf from Zimbabwe on how to conduct peaceful elections after the country held transparent and credible polls which were endorsed by the regional bloc as “very peaceful, fair and transparent”.