President congratulates India on independence anniversary

President Mnangagwa said today he sees great opportunities for Zimbabwe and India to further strengthen the good bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said this in a congratulatory tweet to India on the occasion of its 75th independence anniversary.

“My warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence today. I look forward to strengthening the bond between our two great nations with @narendramodi (Indian Prime Minister) over the coming years. India, the people of Zimbabwe stand with you!”

Ties between Zimbabwe and India date back to the days of the Munhumutapa Kingdom when Indian merchants would trek to the kingdom to trade in textiles, minerals and metals.

India also supported Zimbabwe’s independence movement with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi attending the country’s Independence Day celebrations in 1980.

Since then, the long-existing relations have been heightened through increased economic and political cooperation, while high-profile visits from the two sides continue taking place.

In 2018, then Indian Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu visited Zimbabwe where he witnessed the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries.

The MOUs were on the reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, Action plan on cooperation in information and communication technology, cooperation in sports, mining, traditional medicine and collaboration on broadcasting.

India has also been working with Zimbabwe in the area of energy and railway maintenance among many others, while ordinary Zimbabweans have also been travelling to India for specialised medical procedures.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 80 percent of medicines used in Zimbabwe are imported from India through the World Bank, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other partners.

India also played a key role in Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 fight, providing vaccines and other supplies. – New Ziana