President commissions US$35 million gold plant

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the US$35 million Rio-Zim Cam and Motor Mine Biological Oxidation and Flotation Plant, today. -Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba In Kadoma

President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the US$35 million Rio-Zim Cam and Motor Mine Biological Oxidation and Flotation Plant that is set to give impetus to the country’s target of creating a US$12 billion mining industry economy by 2025.

The plant, the largest in Africa and the second biggest in the world is expected to increase output from 24 percent to 93 percent, in an investment that again reaffirms investor confidence in Zimbabwe.

“The extraction of our mineral resources plays an important part in the economic, social and technological development of Zimbabwe through industrial development, employment creation, as well as linkages with the agricultural sector, among others,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President is set to address a rally here.