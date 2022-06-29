President commissions multimillion dollar plant

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a US$20 million cooking oil refinery plant in Seke district, Mashonaland East province as the Second Republic steers the rural industrialisation development programme aimed at ensuring an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The plant by Multinational company, Mount Meru Millers will process soya beans, sunflower and cotton into edible oil, a development which will see the local community benefitting in terms of employment creation and sale of their products.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the establishment of the plant by the Tanzanian registered firm, was testimony to the success of the Government’s “Zimbabwe is open for Business” philosophy and the engagement-reengagement policy adopted by his administration.

“In this respect, the investment by the Mount Meru Group is further evidence of the prevailing conducive environment for doing business,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Edible oils are an indispensable nutritional resource for human health and are a key dietary item around the world. They are a key source of fats, making them the second most important food group after cereals. As such the coming on board of Mount Meru Millers brings to nine the number of edible oil processing plants in our economy.”

