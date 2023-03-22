President commissions Fontaine Ridge Housing Project

The President said Government is ready to partner with the private sector towards improving the quality of life of the country’s population.

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning commissioned the Fontaine Ridge Housing Project in Harare which was developed by FBC and 858 housing units.

Under the Second Republic, the provision of modern housing to the population is top priority, hence setting a target of 220 thousand units by 2025.

The President said Government is ready to partner with the private sector towards improving the quality of life of the country’s population.

“Allow me to emphasise that the Second Republic stands ready to collaborate with key stakeholders, including the private sector, to make our country’s human settlements, inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable as a way toward improving the quality of life of our people. The sector is assured that my government will facilitate investments in real estate development as a critical enabler to ensure that our communities enjoy the security, dignity, and comfort that comes with affordable home ownership,” he said.

2023, being an election year, President Mnangagwa reminded the electorate to defend the country’s sovereignty by voting peacefully this year.

“This is an election year, and we must always be ready to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty. Every five years, we go for elections, and voting is simple,” he said.

The opposition political parties have been in charge of urban centres for more than 20 years, but they have delivered poor service, a dilapidated road network, and this time they must watch out, said the President.

“Local authorities have been under the opposition for the past 15 years, but they have failed urban dwellers. Roads are pothole infested, no piped water but busy collecting rates, this time there will be gnashing of teeth,” he said.