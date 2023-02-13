President commissions Aspindale housing project

President Mnangagwa officially opens Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights Development in Harare this morning.- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights Development, a private sector initiative housing development project with modern houses and high-end residential apartments.

The project is being spearheaded by Oxford Properties comprises of 1200 developed residential stands, a commercial centre as well 152-high end residential apartments currently under construction.

It dovetails with the Second Republic’s thrust to provide housing delivery as espoused by the National Development Strategy 1.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa challenged real estate investors, developers, banks, corporates, insurance and provident funds to unlock resources for the provision of modern infrastructure.

“This is critical as the housing delivery goals require mutually complimentary and reinforcing initiatives such as we are commissioning today,” said President Mnangagwa.