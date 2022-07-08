President commissions agro-industrial park

Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned an innovation and agro-industrial park being spearheaded by Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology which also saw the institution partnering with the community with an out-grower irrigation scheme.

The establishment of an agro-industrial park is in line with Education 5.0 which ensures that institutions of higher learning are engines of national development through provision of goods and services in line with National Development Strategy 1.



The institution is running an industrial park in which it planted crops such as wheat on a 90 hectare farm drawing water for irrigation from Muchekeranwa Dam which is located 30km east of Marondera.

President Mnangagwa also handed over farm equipment that include centre pivots to 48 families that were relocated after they were displaced by the construction of Muchekeranwa Dam.

The equipment will be used on the 175 ha of land that the displaced families have benefited from.