President commissions 17 schools

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has this Thursday commissioned 17 schools constructed under a US$22 million loan facility obtained from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The schools were commissioned at a special ceremony held at Makumimavi Primary School in Chikomba West Constituency, Mashonaland East Province.

The 11 primary and six secondary schools are in the country’s rural provinces, excluding Harare and Bulawayo.

The event was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Primary and Secondary Schools Minister, Dr Torerai Moyo, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, among others.

The President also donated 100 computers for 20 schools in Chikomba West and Chikomba East.

Under the loan facility, classrooms, computer and science laboratories, as well as teachers’ accommodation were constructed.

Water and sanitation facilities, nutrition gardens and fish ponds were set up, while teaching and learning materials were acquired.

