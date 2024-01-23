President charges Zim envoy to South Sudan to hit ground running

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today charged Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador to South Sudan Mr Kossam Mupezeni to prioritise the furthering of relations between the two countries during his tenure which commences soon.

Harare and Juba enjoy excellent bilateral relations which are expected to bolster as Zimbabwe is keen on tapping into South Sudan’s oil experience.

South Sudan has also expressed interest in Zimbabwe’s educational expertise.

In an interview after a closed-door meeting at State House today, Ambassador Mupezeni pledged to hit the ground running in discharging his duties.

“They have needs in education and capacity development and we need to assist them, they also need provisions in agriculture and we need to help them given our prowess in agriculture.

“In mining, there are things that we can also learn from them, they are an oil country and we could learn on issues of oil and gas from our Sudanese friends,” he said.