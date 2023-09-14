President challenges public sector to maintain development momentum

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has challenged the recently constituted Cabinet and the leadership in the public sector to maintain the development momentum established during the first term of the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa said this while giving his key note address onThursday during a High-Level Retreat of the new Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, chief executive officers and chairpersons of parastatals and local authorities to give his strategic vision towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

President Mnangagwa laid out Vision 2030 at the onset of his first term in 2018 of creating an upper-middle income society by 2030.

He said the meeting was aimed at developing a “common understanding of my Administration’s people-centred transformative agenda. Additionally, this Retreat follows the resounding victory by our revolutionary mass Party, Zanu PF, in the just ended harmonised general elections.”

“The overwhelming endorsement of the Party by the people is recognition that the Second Republic has made remarkable achievements on its policies and programmes to better the lives of all Zimbabweans. We here gathered, have the weighty obligation to maintain this momentum for sustainable national development,” he said.

A number of land mark development projects were initiated during the first term of the Second Republic that include roads and dam construction, development of power stations and opening and re-opening of old and new mines among others.