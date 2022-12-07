President caps 3040 ZOU graduates

Zimbabwe Open University Chancellor President Mnangagwa confers an honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Development Studies on First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at the institution's 20th graduation ceremony at its campus in Hatcliffe in Harare this morning. Dr Sthembiso Nyoni received on the Angel of Hope patron's behalf. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today capped 3040 graduates from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) at a colourful ceremony held at the institution’s campus in Hatcliffe.

Female graduates were 1842 while males were 1198 meaning that women graduates constituted 61 percent of those who graduated.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate degree in Development Studies for her outstanding philanthropic and development work that has not only drawn attention and admiration locally but globally.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni represented the First Lady and read her acceptance speech.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution responsible for Mashonaland Central Province Cde Monica Mavhunga was also conferred with a Master of Social Science in Development studies degree.