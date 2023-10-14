President caps 2 349 BUSE students

The President congratulates Cuthbert Muromba (left) and Natasha Matare (right) who both won the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa prize for obtaining First Class degrees in Animal Science and Technology and Biotechnology, respectively at the Bindura University of Science Education graduation ceremony yesterday.

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, yesterday capped 2 349 students who graduated with degrees and diplomas at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)’s 22nd graduation ceremony.

As part of rewarding excellence, the overall outstanding male and females students benefited from the President’s Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s programme with each pocketing US$1 000.

Charmed by the success of this year’s overall best students, President Mnangagwa awarded them an additional US$1 000 each.

BUSE 2023 overall best female student Natasha Matare, who studied Biotechnology, thanked the President for giving her US$2 000 cash which she intends to use to pursue her lifetime ambition of starting a biotechnology company.

The outstanding female graduate said the driving force behind her academic excellence was the zeal to be outstanding in her community.

“Biotechnology is not an easy subject which many girls tend to shy away from. We worked as a group doing discussions and this helped us in understanding the concepts.

“To the girl child, I say you can achieve anything as long as your mind says you can do it. Do not look down upon yourself, you can achieve anything,” she said.

As for the overall best male student Cuthbert Muromba who was awarded a Bachelor of Agricultural Science Honours Degree in Animal Science and Technology said he would use the money received from President Mnangagwa to boost his piggery project.

“My future plan is to become the biggest supplier of pork in Mashonaland Central. I urge youths to work hard and desist from drug and substance abuse,” he said.

An additional six students, among them four undergraduates and two masters graduates, each also walked away with US$500 cash prize for best innovative projects.

BUSE Student Representative Council first female president Christine Shambakumanja saluted the President for rewarding the hardworking students.

“Your well spelt out Vision 2030 and Education 5.0 philosophy has greatly inspired us. We are excited to experience Zimbabwe’s transformation through your visionary leadership,” she said.

“We thank you for recognising exceptional students’ performance and innovations through the Presidential awards. The awards inspire us to be innovative and entrepreneurial citizens,” she said.

The SRC president also extended gratitude to the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme, which has moulded them into holistic graduates mindful of their cultural heritage.

Among the total graduates they were two with doctorates, one Master of Philosophy, 32 postgraduates, 337 masters, 1 730 undergraduates and 247 diplomas.

These were awarded by the faculties of Science Education, Science and Engineering, Agric and Environmental Science, Graduate School of Business, Commerce and Social Sciences and Humanities.