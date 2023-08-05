President caps 102 ZNDU graduates

President Mnangagwa caps Rumbidzai Mudzviti, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering, at Zimbabwe National Defence University in Mazowe yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

Degrees and certificates were conferred on 102 graduates by President Mnangagwa during the fourth graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

Among students capped by the President, who is the Chancellor of the higher learning institution of security studies, were allied students accredited from Pakistan, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia, among other countries.

The initiative was part of efforts to cement inter-regional cooperation in both academic studies and defence and security to harness peace and security at regional and international level.

The ZNDU grew out of the National Defence College and in 2017 received university status which led to the opening of doors to the public in 2021.

Its distinct features are that it offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank.

Courses include Master of Science in international studies (intake 10), and Masters of Arts in defence and security studies (intake one and two) as well as Master of Science in software engineering (intake four) and Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering (avionics).

There is now the Bachelor of Science aerospace engineering (mechanics) (intake one) and the National Defence Courses (11/22).

In his address at the ceremony, ZNDU Vice-Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal Michael Moyo said the institution was determined to lay a solid foundation for the attainment of the set national developmental goals.

Air Vice Marshall Moyo said the institution was conforming to Education 5.0 dictates which was aimed at dealing with the emerging challenges affecting international defence and security.

“On its foundation, ZNDU rested on the cornerstones of freedom, democracy, and sustainable human development. Your Excellency, at the Zimbabwe National Defence University we endeavour to lay a solid foundation for the achievement of government goals in our small way, as our contribution to the successful attainment of Vision 2030,” said Air Vice Marshall Moyo.

“The Zimbabwe National Defence University’s holistic adoption of the Education 5.0 policy for human capital development is as was aptly put by Nelson Mandela that ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’.

“This is in conformity with the university’s mandate that of providing quality programmes that foster continuous research and innovation and responding comprehensively to challenges within the realm of global defence and security as well as the desire to fulfil the dictates of the National Development Strategy 1,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal demystified the misconception that the higher learning institution was established for members of the security sector, insisting the university was growing its enrolment annually through accommodating members from the security sector, government departments employees, private sector employees and ordinary citizens.

The university registered a significant progress in its enrolment from the previous graduation ceremony which had 77 graduates up to the 102 at this year’s ceremony.

Air Vice Marshal Moyo said the institution was expanding with new degrees having been introduced across the faculties up to the doctorate level.

He said all stakeholder had already been roped in to regularise the developments with all consultations from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education.

“University faculties are expanding their academic scope gradually. The faculty of engineering commenced two new undergraduate degree programmes, namely: the BSc (Hons) in electrical and electronic engineering and BSc (Hons) in mechanical engineering.

“The same faculty is finalising preparations for two new undergraduate degree programmes in the August intake, namely; the BSc (Hons) in electronics and communication systems engineering and the BSc (Hons) in military technology (munitions) engineering. Plans are also under-way to introduce the BSc (Hons) in civil engineering.

“The faculty of social sciences has launched a commercial department to accommodate commercial degrees that are being inherited from its associates. The introduction of MPhil and DPhil by both faculties is now imminent with most of the required ground work almost completed. The MPhil and DPhil for the faculty of engineering were approved by ZIMCHE subject to the graduation of one engineering undergraduate cohort,” said Air Vice Marshal Moyo.

He said the newly introduced degree programmes on disaster management were getting a high response from the citizenry, a confirmation that the society was now appreciating the reality of man-made disasters as a threat to national security and therefore require informed mitigation strategies.

Air Marshal Moyo paid tribute to the President Mnangagwa and relevant Government Ministers for the immense support they rendered for the success of the institution.

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, allow me to pay tribute to You, Your Excellency, and to the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, for the unwavering support you give to the University.

“Credit also goes to the university council for its strategic guidance and tireless efforts in ensuring that the ZNDU occupies its rightful place in the community of reputable universities.

“May I also thank the University Staff for their devotion and commitment to duty in this challenging environment. Allow me to thank their families too for giving them the necessary social support that enables them to continue working for the good of the university and our beloved country.”