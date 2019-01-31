President calls for unity of purpose

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday urged unity in Government and Zanu-PF, saying energy should be expended on implementing policies that improve people’s livelihoods. The call, which was made during a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, saw all Zanu-PF organs being given mandates to formulate action plans that ensure efficient service delivery.

Speaking after the meeting, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa emphasised that unity was key to success.

“The President underscored the importance of unity in both the party and Government emphasising that each department must be visible in its mandate throughout structures of the party,” he said.

“He also emphasised the urgency and importance to implement recently held National People’s Conference resolutions. All party organs have now been given mandates to work out action plans and also a performance management (system) will be implemented to evaluate these programmes.”

Cde Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a comprehensive post-mortem report on the 17th National People’s Conference.

The conference was held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South last month. “The conference was a resounding success and Matabeleland South was commended for hosting such a remarkable conference,” he said.

On disciplinary matters, Cde Khaya Moyo said: “The Politburo was informed that those affected are still under investigations by respective provinces and more time is therefore needed to allow for fairness and justice.”

He said the Politburo was briefed on the violent protests by MDC-Alliance and its affiliate non-governmental organisations that left six people, including a police officer dead.

Property worth millions of dollars was destroyed and looted while more than 30 vehicles were burnt.

“The Politburo was briefed on the unlawful events of the past few week organised by MDC-Alliance, ZCTU (Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions), NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and their partners under the guise of protests which left a trail of wanton destruction of property, looting of business premises, loss of innocent lives and injury to many. There was strong recommendation that law enforcement agents and legislative institutions should take stern corrective measures against perpetrators of these cowardly acts and that they be brought to book as expected.”

He said Zanu-PF, being a revolutionary party, stood for unity, peace and development.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the commissariat report presented by the party’s national commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje was well received by the Politburo.