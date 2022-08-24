President calls for peace, love and unity

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called for peace, unity and love among Zimbabweans ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Speaking at the 365th Politburo session, President Mnangagwa who is Zanu PF First Secretary, called upon Zimbabweans to embrace peace and unity despite one’s political affiliate.

“As we approach the 2023 harmonised general elections, in our election campaign programmes, let us continue to preach the gospel of peace, unity and love,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged party leadership to mobilise people at grassroots level to register to vote ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Mobilisation of our people through ensuring that the grassroots have the requisite national identity documents and are registered as voters must be the party’s preoccupation now and into next year,” he said

The ruling party is targeting to mobilise 5 million votes to ensure a resounding victory in next year’s elections.

“The party structures particularly the cells, branches and districts must be vibrant and recruit many members into our revolutionary party. We acknowledge and welcome new members who are coming back home to Zanu PF in their numbers. Going forward, let us diligently impact the new membership with the party ideology, values and culture of our revolutionary mass party,”.

Zanu PF, he said remains a people’s party and will preserve the overarching goal to unite the people of Zimbabwe.