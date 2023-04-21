President calls for multilateralism, food security

Maxwell Tapatapa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has called for the United Nations Economic and Social Council’s (ECOSOC) quick establishment of strategies to strengthen multilateralism and trade in an effort to guarantee food security and sovereignty across countries.

He made the call during a Financing for Development Forum panel discussion on safeguarding food security through multilateralism, trade and national actions.

The virtual meeting was attended by some country leaders, United Nations leaders, financial institutions among others started on Monday and will end today.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said multilateralism underscored the principle of working together in the Committee of Nations and presented many opportunities for safeguarding food security and sovereignty, among other issues that affected the world today.

The President emphasised the need to collaborate to address international problems affecting food security of countries.

“There is greater need for coherency collaboration and partnerships to address these global challenges.”

“In this regard, strategies to strengthen multilateralism and trade must be scaled up to guarantee food security and sovereignty across countries taking into account the different levels of development,” said the President.

The Head of State and Government President Mnangagwa further called for global developmental institutions to shun favouritism or bias towards others as this affect some nations.

“Institutions that oversee the global multilateral system are called upon to urgently reform and restore our confidence in multilateralism and the world trade system to ensure that all peoples have access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food.”

The President took time to point on major setbacks to the nation’s development that includes illegal sanctions, Covid-19 among other.

“Zimbabwe’s development experience has been recently characterised by the illegal sanctions and the further curtailed by climate change, Covid-19 and the global geopolitical tensions.”

President Mnangagwa said despite some hindrances Zimbabwe, however, recorded positive growth in the agricultural sector through its agriculture transforming policies a testimony that national food security can be attained.

“In spite of this, our Government-led agricultural transformation policies have shown that national food security can be attained through multi-prime stakeholder participation for increased production, productivity and profitability within the sector.”

“As a country, we recognise that there are common goals at the multilateral level around food security and nutrition as well as peace and security, climate change, environment management and health among main issues,” said President Mnangagwa.