President calls for effective procurement system

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today called for an effective public procurement system that ensures fairness, cost effectiveness and transparency so that Government objectives to modernise and industrialise the country are achieved.

The Head of State and Government said this today while addressing stakeholders attending a Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe annual conference aimed at sharing procurement best practices.

“Given the volume of resources expended, public procurement has the ability to demonstrate Government efficiency in the delivery of public goods as well as stimulate production and productivity across all sectors. This can be done through ensuring integrity in public procurement, which is essential to the maintenance of citizens’ trust in Government,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As such, the Second Republic remains seized with the need to safeguard an effective public procurement framework. Hence I exhort the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to lead public procurement through ensuring that the objectives of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act are achieved.”