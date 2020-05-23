President bids Chinese experts farewell

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday thanked a team of Chinese medical experts at the end of their two-week exchange visit to pass on their knowledge on controlling and treating Covid-19.

The team brought in a consignment of equipment and materials to help Zimbabwe, which has also received direct aid from China and Chinese businessman Jack Ma.

In a farewell letter read by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo at a joint Press conference, President Mnangagwa described the visit by the team as a “precious experience”.

The team made a valuable contribution, which will assist Zimbabwe in defeating Covid-19.

“As you and your team of medical specialists prepare to leave Zimbabwe after a hectic two-week programme, I write to express to you and your colleagues my deep personal gratitude and that of my Government and the people of Zimbabwe for your unwavering support by sharing the expertise garnered from China’s victorious battle against Covid-19 pandemic,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This is a precious experience indeed. Medical specialists, health workers and the research scientists benefited immensely from your personal frontline knowledge of Covid-19 that you and your team have been able to share in detail with them.”

Earlier, Dr Moyo had applauded President Mnangagwa for facilitating the visit by the Chinese experts saying their visit left Zimbabwean professionals more confident to combat Covid-19.

Dr Moyo said the Chinese team’s recommendations, which included enhancing isolation of confirmed cases, screening and testing, monitoring of the pandemic and implementing targeted measures, training of health workers and coordination of resources, will be adopted by his Ministry.

“The visit has left us more confident of our system and also shared knowledge and experience. This now becomes the source of information from which we shall continue to make reference.”

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun said the two week visit by the medical experts was rewarding as the information shared will go a long way in defeating Covid-19 as well as strengthening the ties between Zimbabwe and China.

Mr Guo said only solidarity and cooperation will assist in defeating Covid-19 across the world.

“We are in this together, we will win this together. And as far as I know, this afternoon the second batch of a donation by Jack Ma to Zimbabwe has arrived and it will be handed over to Minister Moyo. Next week, in my embassy we will also hand over the second batch of donation of medical materials by the Chinese government, so China is doing its best to support Zimbabwe to fight against Covid-19 and we are very sure, with our combined efforts we will win the battle in the end,” said Mr Guo.

The Chinese anti-Covid expert team leader Dr Yimin Zhu said his colleagues were pleased to note that the whole country was engaged in the anti-Covid 19 efforts in an orderly manner.

“All these measures taken by the Zimbabwean Government have turned out to be effective because Zimbabwe has only 51 confirmed cases against the background of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases around Africa,” said Dr Yimin.

During their visit, the team met Covid-19 stakeholders and visited isolation facilities at central, provincial and district levels as well as rural facilities.