President begins annual leave

Herald Reporter

AFTER a hectic year where he commissioned more than 30 projects, campaigned and won an election resoundingly, President Mnangagwa is now officially on a month-long leave which he will spend in the country.

However, it is not all holiday for the President as he will be at hand to attend certain engagements where need arises, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba announced in a statement yesterday.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave. He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention. The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, and Col (Retd) K.C.D. Mohadi will take turns to act while the President is on leave.

“As we wish His Excellency the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady and the First Family a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024,” said Mr Charamba.

It was indeed a busy schedule for the indefatigable President Mnangagwa who won the August presidential elections riding on the crest of life-changing achievements that have seen, among other breakthrough Zimbabwe achieving food security and a US$12 billion mining economy ahead of schedule.

From achieving food security, to building roads, dams, and other key infrastructure President Mnangagwa’s administration has lived up to its promise of achieving development that leaves no one and no place behind.

The President has ended fuel queues, stabilised the economy, ended power outages, and turned the country’s universities into hubs of industrialisation and modernisation.

In every part of the country, there are tangibles that have been delivered by President Mnangagwa through devolution and decentralisation.

When many thought the country would wobble and falter, Zimbabwe’s economy has been the fastest growing in the region, buoyed by a resurgent mining sector that has been taken from a less than US$2 billion economy in 2017 to the present US$12 billion, together with milestones in the agriculture and tourism sectors.

During his swearing-in President Mnangagwa pledged to consolidate gains made in the first term and advance Zimbabwe’s dream to become an upper middle class economy.