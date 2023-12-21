President begins annual leave

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa this week begins his traditional month-long annual leave, Deputy Chief Secretary in charge of Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba has said.

Mr Charamba said this in a statement, today.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave.

“He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention,” he said.

Mr Charamba said the two Vice Presidents, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi will take turns to act while the President is on leave.

“As we wish His Excellency the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady and the First Family a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024!” Mr Charamba said.