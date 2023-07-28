President backs new democratic world order

Fungi Kwaramba in ST PETERSBURG, Russia

ZIMBABWE, a victim of colonialism, neo-imperialism and Western unilateralism values the establishment of a democratic global society and through its people-centred policies the revolutionary party will overwhelmingly defeat puppets of the West in the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said.

Addressing a panel discussion between like-minded political parties, attended by ruling parties from Africa and Russia, the President, who is ZANU PF First Secretary and presidential candidate, said in the pursuit of a new global order the country is inspired by Africa founding fathers.

The panel discussion was held under the theme; “International Security in Times of Geo-political Instability: Cross-Party Cooperation”.

“Zimbabwe’s previous vulnerability to economic isolation, reinforced by illegal regime change sanctions, has led us to value the establishment of a democratic global society. We draw inspiration from the Founding Fathers of African independence and understand the importance of political and economic liberation for our economic growth.

“Colonialism tried to steal our identity; now independence and renewed resolve to be masters over our own resources and our own destiny is restoring our sense of pride, self-belief and dignity. Consequently, we take pride in our development philosophy that, “A country is built and ruled by its own people”. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswa ngabanikazi balo.

Zimbabwe, like Russia and many other countries of the global south that do not pander to the whims and caprices of the Western world, has been slapped with illegal economic sanctions that were designed to effect regime change and install a puppet regime.

However, that has come to naught as the populace continue to have faith in the ruling party ZANU PF that delivered independence and accompanying liberties.

“The convening of the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit is particularly fitting as Zimbabwe will be having Harmonized Elections on 23 August 2023. ZANU PF seeks a new mandate from the people of Zimbabwe.

“We are emboldened by the fact that we fought a protracted liberation war, with the support of the progressive world, in particular the then USSR and the People’s Republic of China.

“As ZANU PF we fought for the democracy, freedom and independence which were denied our people by Western colonisers for over 100 years. We therefore reject any attempt by the same people to teach us democracy and other forms of interference in our internal affairs, under whatever guise. The ZANU PF mass revolutionary Party remain the only Party with the interest of the Zimbabwean people at the centre of its ideology.

“Zimbabwe under the ZANU PF Government will therefore never capitulate to the machinations of our detractors. We are confident that the people of Zimbabwe have seen those advancing their development and prosperity. The puppet pseudo opposition political parties which have instigated the suffering and hardships under illegal sanctions shall once again be rejected by the masses of Zimbabwe”.

The President outlined measures that his administration have taken to empower Zimbabweans, policies that are leaving no one and no place behind.

“ZANU PF has implemented pro-people sustainable development initiatives aligned with our people’s desire for prosperity and a higher quality of life. We implemented the concept of devolution, ensuring participatory governance and service delivery that reaches the ordinary citizens”.

In the mining sector, the President said Zimbabwe has witnessed unprecedented growth from a US$2.8 billion economy in 2018 to this year US$12 billion mining industry. Across the country there is rapid infrastructure development that resonates with communities.

“Based on the unprecedented rate of delivery of people-centred and life transforming policies, programmes and projects, we are confident of a resounding victory for ZANU PF in the upcoming Harmonised General Elections”.

He reiterated call for international observers in the forthcoming elections, promising the international community that they would be free of violence.

“I want to assure the international community that our Harmonised General Elections will be peaceful, free and credible. The people of Zimbabwe are a humble and peace-loving nation. We denounce all forms of violence and strive for a united nation before, during and elections. This is what we desire for ourselves as the united people of Zimbabwe. We invite progressive members of the international community to support us in our pursuit of peace, security, development and prosperity”.

Speaker after speaker at the panel, who included Mr Andrey Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation for International Affairs, Mr Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, representatives from the ANC, and the Vice President of Namibian ruling party SWAPO Ms Nandi Ndaitwah, were unequivocal in their call for a new global democratic order based on nation equality as opposed to the present Western dictatorial setup.

African countries and Russia that are gathered here for the Second Russia African Economic and Humanitarian Forum are determined to chart a new path, however, the West has been openly hostile to the summit and tried to arm-twist some African leaders from attending.