President back home

The President makes his contribution at the Africa Investment Forum in Abidjan — Picture Joseph Nyadzayo

Kudakwashe Mugari recently in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

President Mnangagwa arrived back home this morning from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where he was attending the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022, the largest transactional investment marketplace on the continent, at the invitation of the African Development Bank, which is one of the founding partners of the platform.

At the business forum, Zimbabwe managed to strike deals that will be of major importance in the quest to develop the economy and achieve Vision 2030.

He was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.