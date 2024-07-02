President axes Higher Education deputy minister

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect removed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda from his position as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

His removal from office was announced last night by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Hon Simelisizwe Sibanda from the Office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect,” said Dr Rushwaya.