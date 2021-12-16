President attends JB Matiza memorial

President Mnangagwa at the late Cde Joel Biggie Matiza's memorial in Harare early today

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa this morning joined the family of the late national hero and former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza at his memorial service at his Harare home.

Dr Matiza died on January 22 from Covid 19.

The memorial service was attended by senior Government officials, service chiefs and Dr Matiza’s family members and friends.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Matiza was a reliable, diligent and hardworking man.