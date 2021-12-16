President attends JB Matiza memorial

16 Dec, 2021 - 14:12 0 Views
0 Comments
President attends JB Matiza memorial President Mnangagwa at the late Cde Joel Biggie Matiza's memorial in Harare early today

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa this morning joined the family of the late national hero and former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza at his memorial service at his Harare home.

Dr Matiza died on January 22 from Covid 19.

The memorial service was attended by senior Government officials, service chiefs and Dr Matiza’s family members and friends.

 

President Mnangagwa said Dr Matiza was a reliable, diligent and hardworking man.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting