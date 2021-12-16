President attends JB Matiza memorial

The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa this morning joined the family of the late national hero and former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza at his memorial service at his Harare home.
Dr Matiza died on January 22 from Covid 19.
The memorial service was attended by senior Government officials, service chiefs and Dr Matiza’s family members and friends.
President Mnangagwa said Dr Matiza was a reliable, diligent and hardworking man.