President at Kenyan State House

President at Kenyan State House President Mnangagwa Pictures by Fungi Kwaramba

The Herald

President Mnangagwa inspects a guard of honour at State House in Kenya.

The President is on a two-day State visit that will see the two sign five bilateral agreements in the areas of trade, tourism and social services.

