President assigns Reconciliation Act to Justice Ministry

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assigned the administration of the National Peace and Reconciliation Act to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who needs to give the required support to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

The NPRC is one of the Constitution’s Chapter 12 independent commissions and was established after a realisation of the social and political will and aspiration of Zimbabweans to transition from a conflictual past to a harmonious future.

The commission helps sort out past and present conflicts, finding solutions and recommending remedial action. Being independent, it can cut through political and other issues and move directly into finding out what has or is happening and then seeking the required solutions.

It is also mandated to support and entrench human rights and democracy, to protect the sovereignty and interests of the people, to promote constitutionalism, to promote transparency and accountability in public institutions, to secure the observance of democratic values and principles by the State and all institutions and agencies of Government and Government-controlled entities, and to ensure that injustices are remedied.

The administration of the Act was previously with the Vice President’s Office then held by Cde Kembo Mohadi.

The President announced the change in Statutory Instrument 166 of 2022, Assignment of Functions (Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Notice, 2022.

President Mnangagwa also reassigned the administration of the District Development Fund Act from the Vice President’s Office to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Projects, Dr Joram Gumbo.

DDF is a quasi-Government department under the Office of the President tasked with the development and maintenance of infrastructure, water supplies, road services, hire of plant and equipment and tillage services. It is a major operator in the development of communal lands and the rest of the smallholder agricultural sector.