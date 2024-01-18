  • Today Thu, 18 Jan 2024

President arrives in Uganda for NAM summit

President arrives in Uganda for NAM summit President Mnangagwa soon after arriving in Uganda today.

Kudakwashe Mugari in Entebbe, UGANDA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Uganda for the 19th summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the third summit of the Group of 77 plus China (G77).

He was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, who was in the advance team and attended several NAM preparatory meetings.

The President is among the over 30 heads of State and Government who are attending the summits. Uganda is expecting about 1 500 delegates to attend the summits.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Bus accident claims one National

    Bus accident claims one

    Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau ONE person was killed while several others were seriously injured when a ZUPCO bus was involved in an accident on the 143km-peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway on Tuesday. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on its X handle saying the bus with 21 passengers veered off the road […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey