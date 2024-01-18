President arrives in Uganda for NAM summit

Kudakwashe Mugari in Entebbe, UGANDA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Uganda for the 19th summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the third summit of the Group of 77 plus China (G77).

He was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, who was in the advance team and attended several NAM preparatory meetings.

The President is among the over 30 heads of State and Government who are attending the summits. Uganda is expecting about 1 500 delegates to attend the summits.