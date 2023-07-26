President arrives in St Petersburg for crucial summit

President Mnangagwa arrives at Pulkovo International Airport, in Petersburg, Russia this afternoon. President Mnangagwa is in Russia for the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has arrived in St Petersburg for the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian summit that is being held in the city of St Petersburg.

During the summit, that will be officially opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, the President will have several engagements with investor and also he will have a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart.

The President is also expected to meet Zimbabwean students studying across Russia.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, his spokesperson and Deputy Chief Secretary Mr George Charamba and senior Government officials.