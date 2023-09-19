President arrives in New York for the UNGA Conference

Hatred Zenenga in New York, USA

President Mnangagwa has arrived in New York for the 78th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly Conference, which started here this morning.

The President will also advance Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement agenda by meeting political and business leaders.

The Head of State and Government, who landed at JF Kennedy International Airport was welcomed by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr James Manzou and some Embassy staff.

The President went into a briefing with his team soon after arriving at his hotel.

Accompanying the President are Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube, Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba, among other senior Government officials.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, who had travelled earlier to New York is also here.