President arrives in Ethiopia

President arrives in Ethiopia President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Sport Merdasa Kejelaa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this afternoon. - Pictures: Joseph Nyadzayo

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit where he is joining other African leaders to tackle continental issues and explore ways to deepen cooperation and foster regional integration.

He touched down at Bole International Airport at around 2:30 pm local time and was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Fredrick Shava, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the AU Ambassador Sophie Nyamudeza, Ethiopia Minister of Culture and Sport Mr Kejela Merdasa.

 

Soon after arrival, President Mnangagwa was treated to traditional dances before inspecting a guard of honour mounted by Ethiopian National Defence Forces.

A packed and hectic programme has been lined up for President Mnangagwa that includes bilateral meetings with his counterparts aimed at deepening cooperation.

 

The AU summit is expected to tackle political, social and economic issues whose objective is to foster regional integration peace, stability and economic growth.

Top on the agenda is to explore trade in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area as well explore ways to ensure peace in troubled areas.

