President arrives in Dubai

Hatred Zenenga

In Dubai UAE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Dubai United Arab Emirates where he will officiate at Zimbabwe’s National Day at the ongoing Dubai 2020 Expo.

The President is exepected to use the platform to further entrench the Government policy of engagement and re-engagement through different events starting this afternoon.

Accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Agriculture, Lands, Water and Fisheries Minister Anxious Masuka, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba and other senior Government officials.