President arrives in Byo for iconic Bulilima rally

Peter Matika-Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo last night ahead of today’s iconic star rally to be held in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South Province.

He was welcomed by senior Government officials, senior Zanu PF members from Harare and Bulawayo, aspiring candidates as well as hordes of Zanu PF supporters who broke into song and dance celebrating his arrival.

President Mnangagwa told the party members to gather in Bulilima today where he will address them.

“I am humbled by your presence. You waited for me this long and this just shows how much faith you have in the party,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe will on 23 August hold harmonised elections and President Mnangagwa has pledged to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

Zimbabwe recently invited the world to witness the elections and the bodies invited include the African Union (AU), Sadc, Comesa, the Commonwealth and the European Union.