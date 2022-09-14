President arrives in Angola for inauguration

President Mnangagwa arrives at Qoatro de Fevereiro (February 4) International Airport, this evening. - Pictures: OPC Zimbabwe

Kuda Bwititi in LUANDA, Angola

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola, this evening to attend the inauguration of Angola President, João Lourenço tomorrow.

He was received at the Qoatro de Fevereiro (February 4) International Airport by Angola’s External Relations Minister Tete Antonio, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Angola Dr Thando Madzvamuse and other officials.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and senior Government officials are travelling with the President.