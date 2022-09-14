President arrives in Angola for inauguration

14 Sep, 2022 - 19:09 0 Views
0 Comments
President arrives in Angola for inauguration President Mnangagwa arrives at Qoatro de Fevereiro (February 4) International Airport, this evening. - Pictures: OPC Zimbabwe

The Herald

Kuda Bwititi in LUANDA, Angola

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola, this evening to attend the inauguration of Angola President, João Lourenço tomorrow.

He was received at the Qoatro de Fevereiro (February 4) International Airport by Angola’s External Relations Minister Tete Antonio, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Angola Dr Thando Madzvamuse and other officials.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and senior Government officials are travelling with the President.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting