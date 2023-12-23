President arrives for VP Chiwenga’s wedding 

Mukudzei Chingwere

President Mnangagwa has arrived at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare, where Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is scheduled to tie the knot in holy matrimony with his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga.

The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Also present is Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, senior members of the security services, and senior ruling Zanu PF party officials.

Former First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, several members of the diplomatic community are also present to witness the wedding.

More to follow…