President arrives back home from Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa chats with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at at Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. Picture: @InfoMinZW

Kudzanai Sharara recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa returned home this afternoon from Equatorial Guinea, where he was invited for a three-day State Visit by his counterpart President Nguema Mbasogo.

He was welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

The major highlight of the visit was the signing of 8 bilateral agreements in the areas of agriculture, mining and tourism among others.

The President also toured several places of interest during his stay in the West African country.