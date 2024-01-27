President approves Govt meets the media sessions

President Mnangagwa has approved Government meet the media sessions to increase interactions between journalists and Cabinet ministers.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said this while having the second session this week, to address water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cholera issues.

“This platform is an additional programme where media interacts, asks questions to Cabinet ministers,” said the minister.

This week’s session was attended by Minister Muswere, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka and Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

The Ministries of National Housing and Social Amenities, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, and Environment, Climate and Wildlife and the Civil Protection Unit, were represented by directors.

The session was oversubscribed, with local and international journalists in attendance.

Dr Muswere said Government was rolling out many such programmes where the media would be given time to discuss various issues with ministers and captains of industry.

“This is one of the programmes that we discussed with the Ministerial Advisory Committee which also involves chief executive officers, directors and at the same time Editors. We also highlighted that all media houses should be invited,” he said

“You are aware that we run the Ministerial press briefing sessions where you interact with the ministers and permanent secretaries to update you in terms of what is taking place in terms of the achievements, in terms of highlighting areas that might need clarification, as we have generated a platform of openness and transparency brought about by the leadership of President E.D Mnangagwa.

“So, in addition to this press session, you also have a quarterly Presidential interactive session where on a quarterly basis you will be able to interact with His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa.”

Dr Muswere said such sessions would continuously and regularly take place in the spirit of working together to clarify issues of national importance. — Herald-New Ziana.