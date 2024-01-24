President appoints two deputy ministers

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed two deputy ministers with immediate effect.

The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya in a statement.

They were all appointed in line with the dictates of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the two deputy ministers are Hon Raj Modi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Hon Sleiman Timios Kwidini M.P, Health and Child Care.

Deputy Minister Kwidini is the Member of Parliament for Chiwundura Constituency and will deputise Dr Douglas Mombeshora who heads the Ministry while Hon Modi is Bulawayo South legislator.

“In terms of Sub Section 2 OF Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, His Excellency, the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the following Deputy Ministers with immediate effect,” said Dr Rushwaya.